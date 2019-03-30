99-year-old woman dies in Luss crash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An elderly woman has died following a road crash on the A82 near Luss.

Around 2.50pm on Friday March 29 a 73-year-old woman was driving a black Vauxhall Astra south on the A82 trunk road when the car collided with a black Mercedes Vito minibus that was travelling in the opposite direction, just south of Luss.

The driver of the Astra was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where she is currently being treated for her injuries and hospital staff describe her condition as stable. Her 99-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The driver and five passengers within the minibus sustained minor injuries and did not require to go to hospital.

The A82 was closed until late in the evening while the emergency services dealt with the scene.

Sergeant Kevin Craig at the police road policing department in Dumbarton is appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact him via telephone number 101, quoting incident number 2348 of March 29.