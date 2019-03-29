Your pictures – week 13
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Reader Stevie McCormick sent us this photo of a Lochgilphead shop window, taken on Thursday March 21. Look closely and you will see an unusual visitor.
MacLeod Construction employee Stevie explained: ‘We were doing a job in the shop when suddenly a starling came flying through the open door, obviously dead. The next thing this sparrowhawk came into the shop after it. It flew around and settled on shelves. The way it flew between the shelves without hitting anything was amazing.’
After a bit of excitement the hawk found its own way out and flew off, none the worse for its shopping trip.
Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a13SparrowHawk01