Susan celebrated in birthday surprise
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Staff at Lochgilphead’s Argyll Pharmacy surprised birthday girl and owner Susan Paterson by decorating the shop and presenting her with flowers.
With giant pink birthday balloons and a sash giving away the milestone reached, Susan was happy with the celebration.
Susan said: ‘It’s made being 40 a lot easier.’
‘It’s not a bad start,’ she added. ‘I’m delighted with all the birthday wishes and cards and presents. It’s been very nice.’
PIC:
Susan is going into her 40s in style. 51_a13susanbirthday01
Suzanne Lyttle, Mairi Henderson, Susan Paterson and Sam Chow. 51_a13susanbirthday02