Susan celebrated in birthday surprise

Staff at Lochgilphead’s Argyll Pharmacy surprised birthday girl and owner Susan Paterson by decorating the shop and presenting her with flowers.

With giant pink birthday balloons and a sash giving away the milestone reached, Susan was happy with the celebration.

Susan said: ‘It’s made being 40 a lot easier.’

‘It’s not a bad start,’ she added. ‘I’m delighted with all the birthday wishes and cards and presents. It’s been very nice.’



Susan is going into her 40s in style. 51_a13susanbirthday01

Suzanne Lyttle, Mairi Henderson, Susan Paterson and Sam Chow. 51_a13susanbirthday02