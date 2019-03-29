Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 13

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Good to talk

We could be wrong, but the confusion over Minard war memorial seems to be nothing a sit-down over a cup of tea couldn’t fix.

It’s a pity the community missed out on the centenary fund, but there are general UK funds available for war memorials. Given the purpose of and meaning behind the memorial, would it not be an idea for a senior council officer to reach out to the people of Minard and sort this out?

Health and jargon

The health and social care finances in Argyll and Bute remain seriously ill but, at long last, the board overseeing the HSCP seems to be getting a grip on matters, helped in no small measure by interim chief financial officer Kirsty Flanagan and her team.

One question though – within the list of planned savings measures there is repeated reference to ‘right-sizing’ of budgets for various services. What on earth does that mean?

We appeal to officers to drop the obfuscating jargon and trendy buzz-phrases.

Say it like it is, for the sake of the taxpayer who ultimately foots the bill.