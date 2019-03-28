Shallow Grave showing in MAYDS hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Mid Argyll Arts Association is going out with laughter as their last film of the season will be dark comedy Shallow Grave.

Starring Ewan McGregor, it is director Danny Boyle’s first film, which was the forerunner to his classic movie, Trainspotting.

Released in 1994, Shallow Grave follows three roommates who find their new flatmate mysteriously dead in his room, but in possession of a large amount of money. Their decision to keep the money for themselves sets in motion a destructive chain of events that spiral out of control.

The film will be shown in the Mid Argyll Youth Development Service hall, opposite the community centre, on Saturday March 30.

Tickets are priced £7.50 for adults, child/concession £6, and MAYDS members go free. Tickets are available on the door.