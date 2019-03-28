Rebellion at the Inveraray History Society

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray in the ’45 was an appropriate title for the Inveraray History Society March meeting, reflecting the number of members and guests attending a highly regarded academic’s talk on the subject.

Ronald Black gave the crowded room an informative summary of his two volume book ‘Campbells of the Ark’. Based on the poem ‘The Ark’ written in 1751, Ronald Black’s book describes in different chapters the link between the poem and the Campbells’ involvement in the 1745 rebellion.

Members heard about Colin Campbell of Glenure, the victim in the Appin Murder, as well as ‘Mamore’, the fourth duke, who thought of Inveraray as a ‘charming pretty place’ on his first visit with government forces in the ’45. The fourth duke contributed substantially to the British victory at Culloden.

Also mentioned, amongst many others, was the fifth duke (1770), who loved Inveraray and completed New Inveraray and the aptly named Arkland housing.

The April meeting will be held on April 2 at 7.30pm in the Nicoll Hall, when the speaker will be Nick Cooke on ‘Reviving Scotland’s Pilgrimage Heritage’. All welcome.