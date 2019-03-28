Further delays to A83 overnight closures

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work to resurface a kilometre-long stretch of the A83 at Stonefield has been further extended from five to six days, BEAR Scotland has announced.

Having started on Sunday March 24, work will now continue until Sunday March 31, with overnight closures in place for safety between 7pm and 7am. With no diversion for this route the road management firm has set up a system to allow drivers through the route at certain times: 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am, 4am and 6am.

Local access and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times, but motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are let through.

As a result of this, a delay in the works on the stretch of A83 from Shira to Inveraray Bridge has occurred. Scheduled for Monday April 1, the work has been delayed until Tuesday April 2.

The road will remain open with a 10mph convoy system in place.

This project was originally scheduled for Friday March 29 but was pushed back due to the extension of the Stonefield project.

The projects at Stonefield and Inveraray are the last two sections in a late winter resurfacing programme on the A83.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘We thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we complete these repairs.’