Floating Ardfern’s boat for two decades

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The 20th annual Craignish Boat Jumble and care boot sale attracted buyers and sellers from all over Scotland.

Everything from propellers and buoys to books and jam was on offer at Craignish Village Hall. A sunny late March morning brought out around 200 people, creating a real buzz within the hall itself and outside in the car park where stalls were set up.

For the sea-going fraternity there were boaty bargains galore, ranging from complete boats to rope to lifejackets and loads of ‘useful bits’.

The sale was started back in 1999 as a low key one-off fundraising event for Craignish Boat Club. The success of the first sale encouraged the organisers to try it the following year and now, two decades on, it is an established event in the calendar.

Event organiser Jan Brown said: ‘None of this could happen without a large team of volunteers, including reception and catering staff, soup makers and car park attendants who, between them, helped to raise just over £1,000 for Craignish Community Company (C3) – so many thanks to them all.’

PICS:

The crowds thronged Craignish Village Hall for this annual event. 06_a13BoatJumble01

Ella Pollock was helping out her grandpa Clive Brown at the boat jumble. 06_a13BoatJumble03

Mike and Eileen Carroll made the journey from Crossaig, Skipness, to sell bits and pieces from a shed clear-out. 06_a13BoatJumble06

Laden with a pair of oars and other bits and pieces, fisherman John MacFarlane from Balvicar left a happy man. 06_a13BoatJumble10