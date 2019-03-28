Ardrishaig’s spirits get a Kelpie boost

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Drivers were visibly doing a ‘double-take’ driving through Ardrishaig.

More used to seeing serried ranks of Sitka spruce piled at the harbour ready for loading on to cargo ships, motorists were instead treated to the majestic sight of two mini-Kelpies glimmering in the pierhead sunshine.

A smaller-scale version of the iconic 30-foot high Kelpies sculpture which sit beside the Forth and Clyde Canal near Falkirk, the 10 foot ‘macquettes’ were in fact used as a basis for the world-famous sculpture.

The mini Kelpies arrived in Ardrishaig on the afternoon of Thursday March 28, sparking a mini social media storm in the Loch Fyne-side village.

Their visit coincides with something of a revival in Ardrishaig, with the Scottish Canals-led regeneration of the former Gleaner and neighbouring sites to create a heritage hub due to open this summer.

The Kelpie sculptures are inspired by ancient Celtic mythology surrounding water spirits which inhabited every loch and waterway, with these occasionally taking the form of a horse.

Scottish Canals is hopeful their stabling in Ardrishaig will help rejuvenate the village’s spirits along with the other local developments.