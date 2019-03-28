Announcements – 29th March 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

MARRIAGES

MCAULAY – BARRETT

Both families are delighted to announce the marriage, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Glasgow, conducted by the Rev Gary McIntyre, Gemma, younger daughter of Duncan and Malina, to Mark, son of Mandy and Duncan. A wonderful day was had by all.

DEATHS

DUNCAN – Suddenly at home, 2a Burnbank Place, Campbeltown, on March 23, 2019, Andrew Ferguson Duncan, in his 71st year, dearly beloved son of the late Andrew and Mary Duncan, much loved brother of Hector, and a loving uncle of David, Kirsteen and Andrew. A private cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium.

KENT – Margaret Mary, passed away on March 19, 2019, peacefully listening to her favourite operas, with her son by her side. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, near and far.

LINDSAY MACDOUGALL – James, Younger of Lunga, unexpectedly at home, much loved dad of Kenna and brother of Antonia, Johanna, Lucien and Aiden, beloved eldest son of Colin Lindsay-Macdougall of Lunga. Funeral service at Craignish Parish Church, on April 2, 2019, at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Kilvaree.

MACKENZIE – Peacefully at Airlie House, Ayr, on March 22, 2019, Agnes, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Donald (both formerly of Stewarton) and also of the late Robert Fraser, loving mother of Billy, mother-in-law of Isobel, dearest granny of Ona and Iain, great granny of Ewan and Corale and dear sister of Bessie.

MCARTHUR – Peacefully at home, in Minard, Argyll, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, William (Bill), aged 89 years, beloved husband of Lily and loving daddy of Billy. Funeral service at William Scott Funeral Home, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Polmont Cemetery, at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 26, 2019, Mhairi Robertson, in her 36th year, 11c Hillside Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved mum of Jack, much loved daughter of Davie and the late Rosemary and a loving sister of David and Jamie. Funeral service will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, today, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

SHAW – Obe, daughter of Mary Shaw and dedicated Ward Sister at the Argyll and Bute Hospital, Lochgilphead, got her wish, on March 17, 2019, she died peacefully at her home, 3 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, with her adored Hamish curled up beside her. Obe will be greatly missed by her friends. Funeral service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Retiral collection for Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Memorial services

LOGIE – A memorial service for the late James Logie Jnr, son of James D Logie and the late Rhona Logie, of Inverneill Cottage, Inverneill will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 12.00 noon. Retiral collection for MS Therapy Centre, Lochgilphead. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

IN MEMORIAMS

DOTT – In loving memory of Charlie, died March 28, 2017.

Loved and missed every day.

– From your loving wife, Isobel, and all the family xxxx.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of my wee sister and ‘special’ auntie, Diane.

Always in our thoughts.

Missed everyday.

– Love, Julie and Chloe x.

MACBRAYNE – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Colin, who died March 28, 2018.

Remembered always.

– Mary, Margaret and family xx.

MACBRAYNE – In loving memory of a dear sister-in-law and auntie, Prunella, who died March 31, 2018. “Happy memories.”

– Mary, Margaret and family xx.

MCEACHRAN – Gary, died March 30, 2017.

Loved and missed forever.

– Mum, Dad, Ross and Beth.

Uncle Gary, we cherished your love.

– Christopher and Alyssa xx.