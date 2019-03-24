What a week of music

Mid Argyll Music Festival drew to a close in fine style at Lochgilphead Joint Campus after a stunning week of performances and entertainment.

The 40th anniversary festival has to go down as one of the most successful, featuring a record entry of competitors.

The sun, at long last, shone on the closing day of the event on Saturday March 23 after a wet, dreich week. But in truth it mattered little, as the quality of singing, recitation and playing in Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead more than compensated for the Argyll weather.

Look out for full coverage of the 40th Mid Argyll Music Festival in your Argyllshire Advertiser – with plenty of photos to enjoy.