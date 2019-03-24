What a week of music
Mid Argyll Music Festival drew to a close in fine style at Lochgilphead Joint Campus after a stunning week of performances and entertainment.
The 40th anniversary festival has to go down as one of the most successful, featuring a record entry of competitors.
The sun, at long last, shone on the closing day of the event on Saturday March 23 after a wet, dreich week. But in truth it mattered little, as the quality of singing, recitation and playing in Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead more than compensated for the Argyll weather.