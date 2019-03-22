Thought For The Week, March 22, 2019
As a very enthusiastic, though amateur, photographer, I had treated myself to a new and rather expensive camera lens.
Usually I purchase an inexpensive skylight filter to protect the lens from scratches or damage.
The theory being that it is far easier and less expensive to replace an inexpensive filter than a very expensive lens.
However I was intrigued when I began to research the best filter for my requirements.
I was being offered a completely clear glass filter for way more than I would normally pay for a simple skylight filter.
At first I thought: ‘Why on earth would I pay such a lot of money for something which is just a piece of clear glass?’
However when I read the reasons given to purchase this clear piece of glass, I was convinced.
The logic was this – why pay a lot of money for a top-class lens, and then put a cheap filter on it?
Why not let the lens do the job you have paid it to do, and simply protect it with the finest clearest glass you can get.
I thought of the words of St Paul who said: ‘For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.’
Somehow my clear glass filter gives me the best image reproduction I can have.
In our earthly life, we see Jesus as best we can, perhaps through a skylight filter, but just think that in time there will be nothing to dull our vision and we will see him in all his glory – crystal clear and face to face.