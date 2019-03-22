Thought For The Week, March 22, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As a very enthusiastic, though amateur, photographer, I had treated myself to a new and rather expensive camera lens.

Usually I purchase an inexpensive skylight filter to protect the lens from scratches or damage.

The theory being that it is far easier and less expensive to replace an inexpensive filter than a very expensive lens.

However I was intrigued when I began to research the best filter for my requirements.

I was being offered a completely clear glass filter for way more than I would normally pay for a simple skylight filter.

At first I thought: ‘Why on earth would I pay such a lot of money for something which is just a piece of clear glass?’

However when I read the reasons given to purchase this clear piece of glass, I was convinced.

The logic was this – why pay a lot of money for a top-class lens, and then put a cheap filter on it?

Why not let the lens do the job you have paid it to do, and simply protect it with the finest clearest glass you can get.

I thought of the words of St Paul who said: ‘For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.’

Somehow my clear glass filter gives me the best image reproduction I can have.

In our earthly life, we see Jesus as best we can, perhaps through a skylight filter, but just think that in time there will be nothing to dull our vision and we will see him in all his glory – crystal clear and face to face.