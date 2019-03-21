Homemade crafts and treats at Lochgilphead’s craft fair
Lochgilphead Parish Church hall hosted a craft fair on Saturday March 16.
There were stalls from craftspeople including Sue Bland, who was selling handmade jewellery and trinkets, Margaret Davidson with her knitted toys, and artist Jan Oliver, selling her paintings as well as painted rocks and shells for a little bit of nature to take home.
But there was more to be seen, including handmade soaps from goats milk from Julie Liddell, doggy items to keep man’s best friend happy and healthy and also a raffle, raising money for riding for the disabled.
A full hall saw visitors browse the local produce, from artists all over Mid Argyll and enjoying a cup of tea and cakes served by the Oban and Lorn group Riding for the Disabled.