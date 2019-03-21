Celebrating the role of Argyll’s carers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Caring for others is part and parcel of human society, but the role of today’s carers has been brought into focus as pressure grows on health and social care finances.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a new carers strategy, aimed at helping those looking after others and supporting the mental and physical health of adult and young carers.

The strategy was unveiled at the Argyll and Bute Carers Conference on March 15 at the Inveraray Inn. Representatives from the HSCP were joined at the conference by others from carers’ centres and organisations working together to improve the daily lives of young and adult carers.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell opened the conference, which included presentations from guest speakers Heather Grier, patient/carer representative on the Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board which oversees the work of the HSCP, Alison McCrossan, Scottish Health Council, and Gillian Davies, HSCP mental health consultant nurse.

The overall aim of the event was to celebrate the role of carers and focus on carers’ well-being while raising awareness of their unpaid work, the challenges they face and the contribution they make to health and social care.

Throughout the day carers were given the chance to participate in Tai Chi gentle exercise and soul singing.

Linda Currie, HSCP lead for Allied Health Professionals, said: ‘The HSCP is really pleased to be launching the Carers Strategy and is proud of the multi-agency approach taken in producing this.

‘This is a new era for carers across Scotland with support for them in their caring role now a statutory requirement. In the next few years, we expect demand and services to build up for adult and young carers.

‘Our partnership recognises the hugely valuable role our carers play in caring for their loved ones, family and friends.’

Ali McCrossan of the Scottish Health Council addresses the Inveraray conference. no_a12_CarersStrategy03

Michael Russell MSP opened the conference. no_a12_CarersStrategy02

Speaker Heather Grier represents carers on the Integration Joint Board. no_a12_CarersStrategy04

Delegates were encouraged to try Tai Chi. no_a12_CarersStrategy05