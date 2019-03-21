Announcements – 22nd March 2019

BIRTHS

ANDERSON

Craig and Megan (née Hill) are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Willow Elizabeth Rose, on February 26, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Third grandchild for Jimmy and Shona Anderson, and fourth grandchild for John and Elizabeth Hill.

ENGAGEMENTS

LANG – BROWN

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on March 9, 2019, of Craig, son of Dougie and Mandy, and Cheryl, daughter of Kenny and Andrea.

MCARTHUR – ROSS – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Shona, daughter of Anne and Archie McArthur, Tiretigan Farm, Kilberry, to Alexander, son of Lady Provost Hanna and RH Lord Lieutenant and Lord Provost Frank Ross, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Fonab Castle.

DEATHS

ANDERSON – It is with heavy hearts that we have to let people know that Mr Alasdair Anderson, formerly of 1 An Croit, Carradale, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was a very much loved dad, papa and grandfather, who will be sorely missed. His funeral is on Monday, March 25, 2019, at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, at 12.30pm, and thereafter the funeral tea will take place at the Masonic Hall, Green Street, Stonehouse.

BLACK – Suddenly, on February 20, 2019, Archibald Black (Archie), in his 63rd year, Mistral, Knockscalbert Way, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Lachie and Christina, much loved brother of Gus and Lachie, loving partner of Roy, much loved brother-in-law of Eileen and Lesley, and an adored uncle of Kirsty, Sandy, Laura and Hannah.

MCIVOR – Suddenly, on March 13, 2019, Margaret McIvor, in her 69th year, 54c Longrow, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late James and Margaret McIvor, much loved sister of Janet and Jim, dearly loved aunt and great aunt and a much loved friend.

MCMURCHY – Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on March 16, 2019, Bruce McMurchy, in his 85th year, previously of 50 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Marion, much loved dad of Bruce, Douglas, Catherine and Neil, much loved father-in-law of Jean, Wilma, Stephen and Denise and a loving granda and great granda. A funeral service will take place in the Highland Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer Scotland.

acknowledgements

BLACK – Gus, Lachie and their families would like to sincerely thank friends and family for the many expressions of sympathy and support, flowers, cards, messages and calls received following the sad and sudden loss of their dear brother, Archie. Special thanks to the police and CID officers for their compassion and professionalism at this very difficult time. Grateful thanks to T A Blair Funeral Directors, to Reverend Steve Fulcher and Mr David McEwan for the lovely funeral service, and to the Glen Restaurant, Carradale for the excellent catering. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who paid their respects and offered their support at the church and graveside, it was a great comfort to the family. The retiral collection raised £507.07, to be divided between Saddell and Carradale Parish Church and Diabetes Kintyre Locality.

SARGENT – Senga, Roger and families would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and phone calls received following the sudden loss of their dad, Roger. Special thanks to Dr C Millar and staff at Ward B HDU, Oban Hospital for the care of their dad. Thanks to Rev W Crossan for the comforting service, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for the caring and efficient arrangements, and to Elaine and James at the Kilbrannan Bar for the excellent purvey. Our thanks are extended to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside, and donated to Ward B HDU, Oban Hospital. The amount raised was £420.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACKBURN – In loving memory of my mum, Mary Blackburn.

You will live through me, you will live through Shayla,

I believe your strong fighting spirit will live for generations to come.

Shayla says, nosey, nosey, blow a kiss and keep it in your heart forever. I miss my two nannies in the sky.

– Love from your daughter and granddaughter xx.

GILMOUR – In loving memory of Sheena Mary, who died March 25, 2015.

Close to our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love from all the family xx.

HUNTER-SWIFT – In loving memory of Rosemarie (Rosie), mum, nanny, great nanny, daughter, sister, aunt, wife, who died March 20, 2018.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

– Loved and missed from all the family.

MACKINNON – In remembrance of my husband and our dad, Hector, who passed away on March 21, 2015.

We never part from those we love

No distance can divide in memory’s garden

Day by day we still walk by your side.

– Mary and family.

MCDOUGALL – Fond memories of Iain, who died March 27, 2016.

– From family home and away.

MCLAUGHLIN – Remembering Maureen, a dearly loved wife of 54 years, mum, grandma and great grandma, who is always in our hearts and thoughts.

– Andrew and family.

– From family, home and away.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of Mary McMillan, died on March 22, 2018.

“Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away.”

– Loved and missed by all the family.

O’MAY – Malcolm, remembering with love and special memories, a dear dad and grampa.

Simply the best!

– Love from all the family xxxxxx.

PATERSON – (McCallum). In loving memory of my dearest sister/auntie, Flora, passed away March 2016.

I/we miss you so much xx

You’re the missing link xx.

– Love you always and forever 1212-21, Joan, Derek, Stuart, Lauren, Amelia-J ♥♥.