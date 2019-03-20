A83 set for Wednesday night Strone Point closure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

BEAR Scotland has confirmed that the A83 is to be closed overnight on Wednesday March 20 as resurfacing work is carried out at Strone Point.

This is the latest in a series of resurfacing projects, with stretches at the Rest and be Thankful and the Aray Bridge having been completed in the previous week.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘Teams are now moving on to a section of the route at Strone Point tonight (Wednesday) for one night followed by a section of the road south of Whitehouse on Thursday night.’

The Strone Point work will require the A83 to be closed between 7pm and 7am on Thursday March 21.

A lengthy diversion route will be in place via the A82, A85 and A819. Access for public bus services and emergency vehicles will, however, be maintained.

The BEAR Scotland spokesperson added: ‘We thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we complete these surfacing repairs on the A83.’

Keep an eye on the Argyllshire Advertiser for updates to planned works.