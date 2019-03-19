Dogs Trust gives out free health checks and microchipping

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The charity Dogs Trust was helping man’s best friend live a healthier life by giving out free health checks and microchipping on Thursday March 7.

Fyne Homes, in partnership with the Dogs Trust, set up in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall to promote responsible dog ownership.

A change to the law means failure to have a dog chipped could result in a £500 fine.

Craig Baxter, Fyne Homes tenant participation officer, said: ‘Although Fyne Homes arranges the events, they are open to the whole community.

‘The response has been fantastic and the Dogs Trust team has been delighted with the turnout.’

Ruth Bolwell took her new addition to the family, a Jack Russell named Cassie, to the hall for a health check.

‘It was really useful. There were lots of helpful tips on how to care for your dog,’ said Ruth.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, caring for more than 15,000 dogs each year at 20 re-homing centres in the UK.

Dogs Trust has long campaigned for compulsory microchipping, as it is the most effective way of ensuring lost or stolen dogs get reunited with their owner. To help as many people as possible comply with the new law, the charity offers the procedure free of charge.