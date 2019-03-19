Coffee and cakes for Mid Argyll SWI group
The Mid Argyll SWI group coffee morning was held on Saturday March 9, drawing a healthy number of people to enjoy delicious home baking.
The annual event at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall was highly successful, raising more than £450 to help cover the rental costs for premises across the three local institutes for the year.
Linda Tighe of Lochgilphead SWI said: ‘As always it was great to have the local support, and the baking was pretty good too.’
Find out more about the SWI at the www.theswi.org.uk website.
PICS:
Hard at work collecting entry money and selling raffle tickets were, from left, Debbie Munro, Sheena McNair and Sue Phillis. 51_a11SWI_CoffeeMorning01
Home baking attracted plenty of people to the coffee morning. 51_a11SWI_CoffeeMorning02
Eight-year-old Frazer Prentice, there with mum Rosslyn and sister Zoe, gets stuck into a home-made scone. 51_a11SWI_CoffeeMorning03