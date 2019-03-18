Institutes meet to hear about wind farms
The ladies of Lochgilphead SWI will hold their open evening with a talk from an expert on wind energy.
The Lochgilphead institute will be joined by members from Kilmichael and Ford for the evening on Tuesday March 19.
Guest speaker will be Tony Crombie from Ventient Energy, who will give a talk on wind farms in the area.
New members are always welcome at Lochgilphead Community Centre at 7pm on the third Tuesday of each month.