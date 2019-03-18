Helpers wanted to take the Kilmartin initiative

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A group in Kilmartin dedicated to bringing fun to the district is looking for new members.

Kilmartin Community Initiative ran a number of events over the last year, including the family fun day in August, a craft workshop and Hallowe’en party during October and a hugely popular curry night at the castle in November.

New members are, however, wanted to help the committee.

Speaking at the group’s annual general meeting on March 11, chairwoman Lynn Laws said: ‘We are looking for people to help us. The events we organise are dependent on the energy of the committee and the more folk there are to share the jobs the better.’

The next Kilmartin Community Initiative event will be a pre-loved (jumble) sale on March 29 in the new church building and any helpers would be very welcome.

Lynn added: ‘It’s an informal group and we have fun.’

If you would be willing to lend a hand, contact Lynn Laws on 01546 605300.