Quattro MacJazz comes to Ardrishaig

Mid Argyll Arts Association are hosting a jazz concert on March 16.

Ardrishaig Public Hall will fill with the sounds of Quattro MacJazz, who focus on hot jazz classics and the gospel roots of the music, together with some well known favourites from the Great American Songbook of the 20s, 30s and 40s.

With Alastair McDonald on banjo, clarinet-player Hamish McGregor, trumpeter Lennie Herd and Roy Percy on bass, Quattro MacJazz bring an eclectic mix of genres and styles to a brand of music that prides itself on improvisation.

Lennie Herd said: ‘We had been experimenting for some time with a four-man line-up. With the right four guys, it produces a very clean swinging sound, ideal for traditional jazz classics. It’s also logistically very attractive; no piano to worry about and no drums to carry.’

The idea for the band was originally discussed over lunch in a Glasgow Italian restaurant. A couple of glasses of wine later, Quattro MacJazz was born.

The quartet will bring with them such classics as: Maryland My Maryland, Dippermouth Blues, Down by the Riverside, Streets of the City, Sunny Side of the Street and When You’re Smiling.

Join the band in Ardrishaig Public Hall at 7.30pm for a night of fun music.