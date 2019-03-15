Police report – week 11

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Break-in at community centre

The community centre on Manse Brae, Lochgilphead was entered between 9pm on Tuesday March 12 and 8am on Wednesday March 13 and items, including five Toshiba laptops and cash, were stolen. Police are investigating.

Gas cylinders stolen

Three large propane gas cylinders were stolen from a metal cage which was cut open at The Tree Shop near the Loch Fyne Oyster Bar, Cairndow, sometime between 5pm on Friday February 22 and 9am on Thursday February 28. Police are investigating.

Store break-in

Items were stolen from a store at the back of premises on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, after it was forced open sometime between 11pm on Monday March 4 and noon on Tuesday March 5. As a result of police enquiries, a flat in Lochgilphead was searched and stolen property was recovered. A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

A car travelling towards Lochgilphead was struck and damaged by a large red goods vehicle on the A83 near Lochgair at 6pm on Saturday March 9. The lorry failed to stop and report the incident. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.