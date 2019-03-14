Your pictures – week 11
Dunoon’s Eileen Lea sent us this photograph of the Inveraray Arches looking up to the folly built by the Duke of Argyll in the mid 1700s.
Eileen Lea said: ‘I liked all the colours that came out.’
Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk