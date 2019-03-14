Overnight roadworks expected to close A83

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Drivers can expect disruption on the A83 overnight on Thursday March 14 as resurfacing work is carried out at the Inveraray Bridges beside Loch Shira.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland has announced that work will begin at 7pm and continue overnight until to 7am on Friday March 15, with drivers facing lengthy diversions via Crianlarich – but access for public bus services and emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Three nights of closures are then planned at the Rest and be Thankful from Sunday March 17 to Tuesday March 19 from 8pm to 5am each night.

The adjacent old military road diversion route will be in place, and motorists should allow extra time for journeys.

Attention will then turn to Strone Point for resurfacing overnight on Wednesday March 20 from 7pm to 7am. An overnight road closure will be required, with drivers once again facing a detour via Crianlarich. Access for public bus services and emergency vehicles will, however, be maintained.

Look out for more roadworks on the A83 later in March.