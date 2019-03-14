Onesies, pyjamas and tales: Lochgilphead’s World Book Day
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead Joint Campus celebrated World Book Day on Thursday March 7 with onesies and a book fair.
Students dressed up in onesies or pyjamas to choose their books and get reading.
Vouchers were handed out that would either get the students £1 off their book at the fair or save it for an entire book free at Lochgilphead’s Argyll Book Centre.
The book fair featured classics including Jacqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker, Anthony Horowitz’s Alex Rider series and Baby Shark. The students were excited to see the range at the book fair and were spoiled for choice.
Lochgilphead Primary School depute head teacher Cathleen MacDonald said: ‘The children had a great day and we had a very successful book fair.’