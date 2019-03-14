Heavier weights make difference at Islay cattle sale
A good number of mainland buyers attended United Auctions’ annual early spring sale of 817 grazing cattle at Islay auction mart on Saturday March 9.
Bullocks sold to an average of £854.41 or 231.1 pence per kilo (+ £0.62 per head). Heifers levelled out at £736.48 per head or 208.2 pence per kilo (- £38.02 per head). With cattle in general weighing around 25 to 30 kilos more on the year, this resulted in less impact on the values per head, whilst all classes were selling at levels around 15 pence per kilo less on the year.
Principal lots and prices
Top prices per head
Bullocks
AAx: £1,330 – Uiskentuie : £990 (9) – Octomore : £950 (5) – Aoradh : £950 – Craigfad : £945 (7) – Octofad : £940 (6) – Tallant.
BRBx: £995, £945 and £930 – Eorrabus.
CHARx: £1,180 (2) and £1,050 (7) – Craigfad : £1,035 – Eorrabus : £1,010 (5) – Tallant : £950 (3) – Eorrabus : £950 (5) – Aoradh : £940 (8) – Eorrabus : £935 (2) and £930 – Aoradh : £930 (5) – Craigens : £930 (5) – Octofad : £930 (10) – Aoradh : £925 (5) – Craigens : £910 (9) – Tallant : £905 – Eorrabus.
LIMx: £1135 (2) – Balaclava : £1,105 (4) – Lossit : £1,100 (2) – Craigfad : £1,080 (2) – Lossit : £1,080 – Uiskentuie : £1,075 – Ardbeg : £1,075 (2) – Blackrock : £1,070 – Uiskentuie : £1,065 – Balaclava : £1,060 – Uiskentuie : £1,055 (6) – Lossit : £1,050 – Ardbeg : £1,030 (3) – Uiskentuie : £1,015 (3) – Tallant : £1,005 and £1,000 (3) – Blackrock.
SIMx: £855 (2) – Cladville : £805 (3) – Carrabus.
SHx: £710 – Pairc A Chlassan
LUINGx: £590 (5) – Duich.
BLG: £505 – Ballymeanach.
Heifers
AAx: £940 – Tallant : £815 – Craigens.
BRBx: £635 – Bayview.
BAx: £870 and £830 – Eorrabus.
CHARx: £1,145 – Craigfad : £900 – Aoradh : £870 (5) – Eorrabus : £870 – Tallant : £870 (8) – Eorrabus.
LIMx: £975 (2) and £970 (4) – Balaclava : £955 (2) – Blackrock : £940 – Ardbeg : £940 – Brybruich : £905 (2) – Claggan.
SIMx: £840 (2) – Cladville.
Top prices per kilo
Bullocks
AAx: 256p (5) and 253p (8) – Tallant : 251p (11) and 250p (5) – Aoradh : 249p (7) and 236p (5) – Tallant : 236p (7) – Octofad : 233p (3) – Mansefield : 229p (9) – Octomore : 227p (5) – Octofad : 226p (2) – Uiskentuie.
BRBx: 224p – Eorrabus.
CHARx: 266p (3) and 265p (5) – Tallant : 258p – Aoradh : 254p (5) – Tallant : 253p – Aoradh : 253p (4) – Tallant : 252p (7), 249p, 248p (5) and 247p (5) – Aoradh : 245p (5) – Tallant : 244p (10) – Aoradh : 244p (2) – Tallant : 244p – Eorrabus : 243p (2) – Aoradh : 241p (8) – Eorrabus : 241p (2) – Aoradh : 241p (5) – Eorrabus.
LIMx: 284p (5) – Tallant : 277p (6) – Ardbeg : 272p (4) – Lossit : 268p (7) – Tallant : 267p (2) – Ardbeg : 264p (4) – Blackrock : 264p – Grulinbeg : 263p (2) and 260p (2) – Balaclava : 260p (5) – Ardbeg : 258p (5) – Octofad : 257p (3) – Ardbeg : 249p (6) – Lossit : 248p (3) – Octofad : 248p (3) – Tallant : 246p – Ardbeg : 244p (4) – Eorrabus : 242p (2) – Blackrock : 242p (3) – Lossit : 241p – Eorrabus.
SIMx: 218p (4) – Carrabus.
Heifers
AAx: 216p – Craigens : 213p (6) – Aoradh.
BAx: 210p – Eorrabus.
CHARx: 228p (4) – Tallant : 222p (6) and 219p (4) – Aoradh : 219p (8) – Eorrabus : 216p (5) – Craigens : 216p (4) – Tallant : 215p – Craigfad : 214p (6) – Craigens : 214p (9) – Eorrabus : 213p (9) – Tallant.
LIMx: 263p and 244p (5) – Ardbeg : 237p – Brybruich : 234p (4) – Blackrock : 232p (6) – Ardbeg : 229p – Claggan : 229p (5) – Ardbeg : 228p and 227p – Tallant : 226p (4) – Uiskentuie : 220p (2) – Grulinbeg : 220p (2) – Blackrock : 219p (9) and 217p – Ardbeg.
SIMx: 204p (2) – Cladville.