Announcements – 8th March 2019

DEATHS

CAMERON – Suddenly, but peacefully, whilst on holiday in Bulgaria, on February 25, 2019, Nicoll Cameron, aged 77 years. A lifelong supporter of Scotland and the SNP. Beloved husband of Diana, loving father of Ewan and Lewis, a respected father-in-law of Nicola and Katriona, dear grandfather of Mia, Arran, Brody and Iona, brother of Donald and of the late Douglas, and a good friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW, on Tuesday, March 12 at 3.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations if so desired, may be made to the RNLI as you leave the service. Tartan colours may be worn.

RUBIN – On March 4, 2019, peacefully, at Campbeltown Hospital, Barbara Ann Rubin, née Butterworth, in her 75th year, wife of the late John Rubin and loving mother to Ruth and Robert Aaron. (Private funeral). “Seek and ye shall find” Mathew 7:7.

acknowledgements

ELKIN – The family of the late Colum Ross Elkin would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their great kindness and expressions of sympathy, for the cards, flowers and letters received during their recent sad loss of Colum. Thank you also to the Rev Dr Roderick Campbell for his comforting words and thanksgiving service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their understanding and professional guidance and to Crarae Gardens Visitor Centre for their hospitality. Thanks to all who attended the service, graveside and gave so generously in Colum’s memory, especially to those who travelled considerable distances to pay their respects. Your support was greatly appreciated at this immensely difficult time. Thank you.

MCCUAIG – Alec and the family of the late Kirsty McCuaig would like to extend their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expression of sympathy, flowers, phone calls and cards received following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to local ambulance staff, doctors and nursing staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and the Royal Infirmary, Glasgow for their care of Kirsty. Special thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for the personal tribute and comforting funeral service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient and caring arrangements; to Morna for beautiful flowers, and to the Stag Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, we thank everyone who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects, especially those travelling a distance. The retiral collection raised £600 for Lochgilphead Parish Church Funds. Kirsty will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

MCWHIRTER – Madge and the family of the late Francis McWhirter would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to friends and relatives for all support and kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Thanks to Father Tony for a personal and uplifting Mass, to Kenny and Rhys Blair, funeral directors, for their compassion and professional handling of all arrangements, to all Francis’s carers and regular visitors while he was housebound, and to all who paid their respects to Francis at the graveside. Finally, thank you to the staff at the Argyll Hotel for their excellent catering and service.

TEESDALE – The family of Ian and Jean would like to thank all friends and neighbours for the flowers, cards and messages of sympathy following their recent loss. Special thanks go to the staff of Campbeltown Hospital and Carr Gomm for their compassion and care for Ian, to Rev Willie Crossan and David McEwan for a lovely funeral service and music, to the staff at the Ardshiel for the purvey, and to T A Blair for their professional care and support at this time.

WATSON – Charlie and Jen McMillan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sad loss of Amy. Sincere thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting service, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professionalism, the Argyll Hotel for the funeral tea, and Tracey and Sharon for their care and support of Amy. Finally, thanks to all who attended the church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection for Multiple Sclerosis raised £,1000.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Joe, beloved husband, dad, granda and great granda, who died March 5, 2015.

Remembered with love, every day.

– Margaret and family xx.

BURTON – For our boys, Paul and David, in our hearts and minds forever.

– The Burton family, Oban and East Kilbride.

CUNNINGHAM – Christina Soudan, loving daughter of Christine and the late Neil, loving sister, aunt and great aunt, passed away March 7, 2015.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum and all the family.

GILCHRIST – In loving memory of Leonard, a wonderful husband, dad and grandad.

Loved and remembered always.

– Gloria and family, home and away.

LINDSAY – In loving memory of a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt, Margaret MacPherson, who died March 11, 2018.

Sadly missed.

– All the family.

MCGUINNESS – In loving memory of Robert, our dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who died March 8, 2016.

Of all the many blessings,

However great or small,

To have you in our lives,

Was the greatest gift of all.

– From all the family, Lochgilphead and Carlisle.

MCMILLAN – Gordon, 2019. Twelve years or one hundred and twelve years… time will never dim the light you brought to our lives, Gordon. You are loved and missed every day.

– From all the family.

WARDROP – Our beautiful Lynsey,

Somewhere over the rainbow,

We love you.

– Mum, Dad and Fallon xx.