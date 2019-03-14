Announcements – 15th March 2019

BIRTHS

TOMLINSON – On February 24, 2019, to Stephen and Jenny (Shaw), a beautiful daughter, Mollie Louise. A sister for Skye and James, a fifth grandchild for Wendy and Ron Shaw, Smailholm, and an eighth grandchild for Betty and David Tomlinson, Lochgilphead.

DEATHS

HUNTER – On March 8, 2019, peacefully at home, after a short illness, John, in his 81st year, beloved husband of Jess, much loved father of Steven and Michael, and a dearly loved grandfather. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, today, Friday, March 15 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tarbert Nursing Aid.

MACMILLAN – Peacefully at St Raphael Hospice, near Wallington, on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Tina, aged 63, dearly loved and loving wife of Francis, much loved mother of Cara and step-mother of Debbie and Paul, devoted grandmother, and beloved daughter-in-law of the late Rose and Willie MacMillan, Kilmichael Glassary. Dearly loved sister-in-law, niece, aunt and cousin. Sadly missed.

MARLIN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on March 8, 2019, Margaret Marlin (Peggy), in her 84th year, formerly of Craigenreoch, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Marlin.

WRIGHT – On March 9, 2019, suddenly but peacefully, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Patricia (Tish) Wright, in her 75th year, beloved wife of Alasdair and much loved aunt of Tom and Alice. Funeral service at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, on Friday, March 22 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Clachan Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Labrador Lifeline Trust.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of our dear father, John, who died, February 1977, and our dear mother Peggy, who died March, 1993.

Always in our thoughts.

– Janette and Ian, Ardrishaig and Dunbeg.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our son, Alasdair John MacDougall, who was tragically taken from us on March 13, 2007.

Alasdair, you should be here, still find it so difficult that you’re not.

Why are the good guys taken?

Love and miss you always.

– See you later, Mum and Dad xxx.

MACDOUGALL – Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure!

Always in our thoughts.

– Nikki, Mhairi, Codi and Esmée xxx.

– Keli and Neily xxx.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of Alasdair, sadly taken from us on March 13, 2007.

Memories are a gift to treasure,

Ours of you will last forever.

– From all the family in Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead and Ayrshire xxx.

MCALLISTER – In loving memory of my husband, Roderick, who died March 18, 2013.

Always in our hearts.

– Mary and family.

MCGEACHY – In loving memory of Margaret.

Always in my thoughts.

Forever in my heart.

Aye fond kiss.

– Leslie.