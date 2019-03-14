Accident closes Argyll trunk road
The main trunk road serving Argyll was closed following a two-car collision near Lochgilphead.
The accident happened on the A83 at around 8.30am on Thursday March 14 at bends between Port Ann and Achnaba, three miles east of Lochgilphead.
Emergency services attended and the trunk road was closed by police until shortly before 11am.
It is understood that no serious injuries were sustained in the collision, though the female driver in one of the vehicles was removed to hospital for treatment.
Among the vehicles caught in lengthy queues were school buses taking pupils to Lochgilphead Joint Campus.