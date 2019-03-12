Forecasters warn of 60mph winds across Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The UK Met Office has issued a weather warning as we await the arrival of the latest low pressure system from the Atlantic.

The weather system – dubbed ‘Storm Gareth’ under the Met Éireann/Met Office naming system – is due to make landfall in Argyll from midday on Tuesday March 12.

The Met Office warns: ‘Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.’

A yellow warning has been issued for much of the western half of the UK, including Argyll from Campbeltown to Tiree and across into the central belt.

Strong westerly winds of 60mph and above are expected across Mid Argyll from 4pm on Tuesday through to 3am on Wednesday March 13.

Windy weather will persist through much of Wednesday, though forecasters expect it to die down around 5pm before picking up later.