Storm Gareth forces A83 resurfacing rejig

The predicted arrival of Storm Gareth has forced BEAR Scotland to re-think plans to resurface six separate stretches of the A83 trunk road.

The £375,000 project was due to start at the Rest and be Thankful on Sunday March 10, but this was postponed pending a review on Monday March 11.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland then announced that the schedule had been revised following ‘forecast inclement weather’.

The decision taken was to postpone resurfacing at the Rest until Sunday March 17.

Planned resurfacing at the A83 Inveraray Bridges will go ahead on Thursday March 14 from 7pm to 7am the following day, with drivers facing lengthy diversions via Crianlarich.

Three nights of closures are then planned at the Rest and be Thankful from Sunday March 17 to Tuesday March 19 from 8pm to 5am each night.

The adjacent old military road diversion route will be in place, and motorists should allow extra time for journeys.

Attention will then turn to Strone Point for resurfacing overnight on Wednesday March 20 from 7pm to 7am. An overnight road closure will be required, with drivers once again facing a detour via Crianlarich.

On the A83 South of Whitehouse resurfacing is set to take place on Thursday March 21 between 7pm and 7am.

The road will be closed, but traffic will be allowed to pass at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12 midnight, 2am and 4am. Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period.

Four nights of work will then take place at Stonefield from Sunday March 24 to Wednesday March 27, between 7pm to 7am.

The road will be locsed, but opened to let traffic pass at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12 midnight, 2am and 4am.

Local access and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The final site in the programme will be on the A83 Shira to Inveraray Bridge on Friday March 29, when the work will be carried out during the day between 7am and 7pm. The road will remain open with a 10mph convoy system in place for safety.