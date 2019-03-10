Rest A83 works postponed – diversions ahead later in week

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A return of winter weather has forced BEAR Scotland to postpone overnight resurfacing on the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.

A statement from the trunk road management firm said: ‘Please be advised that the planned surfacing improvements for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful have been cancelled on Sunday night [March 10] due to forecast inclement weather.

‘It is anticipated that these works will begin on the night of Monday March 11, however this is subject to a further review of the weather forecast on Monday morning.

‘The A83 will remain open as normal on Sunday night with no closure in place. A further update will be provided on Monday [March 11].’

With the work expected to take three nights to complete, the nearby old military road will be used as a diversion between the hours of 8pm and 5am.

Later in the week drivers on the A83 face two nights of lengthy diversions via Crianlarich during planned overnight resurfacing at Strone Point on Wednesday March 13 and the following night near Garron Bridge at the foot of Glen Shira. The timing of these works is, however, weather-dependent.

Other overnight resurfacing projects are planned on the A83 south of Whitehouse on Sunday March 17 – during which the road will be opened to release traffic at hourly intervals – and at Stonefield between Monday March 18 to Thursday March 21 (four nights), with hourly reopenings once again in place from 8pm.