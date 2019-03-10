An eventful birthday for Inveraray’s Niall Iain

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was a 90th birthday to remember for one Inveraray man.

Niall Iain MacLean’s day on Tuesday March 5 started normally as he strolled from his home to Inveraray’s Main Street for the papers. But then he tripped and fell to the pavement.

Passers-by quickly came to his aid and Mr MacLean was soon patched up at the doctor’s surgery.

Within the hour he and wife Inez were happily enjoying a party arranged to celebrate his 90th birthday by Sheena Stewart and her helpers at Chalmers Court in the town.

Mr MacLean said: ‘I was very lucky actually. I came down with a bit of a clatter and could have broken something quite easily. I want to thank the people who helped me, including Stuart Campbell from Brambles and the others. They and the people at the surgery were so kind.’

As he sat surrounded by friends, a birthday cake was brought out by Sheena and bottles of single malt ‘medicine’ were presented to Mr MacLean.

The former hotelier and well-known Argyll man said: ‘It was a most enjoyable party. Thanks to everyone who helped organise it and who came along.’

Bearing something of a black eye and superficial injuries, but feeling none the worse for his adventures, he joked: ‘That was my 90th – wait until you see what I do for my 100th!’

PICS:

Sheena brings in the birthday cake. a10NiallIain01

Mr and Mrs MacLean celebrate Niall Iain’s big day. a10NiallIain03

Inveraray ladies enjoy the party. a10NiallIain04