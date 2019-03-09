A83 Rest and Be Thankful resurfacing cancelled
Due to a bad forecast Sunday’s night’s planned resurfacing at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful has been cancelled.
BEAR Scotland expects the works will begin at 8pm on Monday subject to a further review of the weather forecast on Monday morning.
The A83 will remain open as normal on Sunday night with no closure in place and BEAR will provide a further update on Monday.