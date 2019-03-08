Young painters battle elements to create Blarbuie mural

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

If the weather had been as bright as the enthusiasm of the young people, Blarbuie community woodland would already boast a new sign at its main gateway.

The Argyll climate, though, is unlikely to defeat Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) as it helps create a mural full of colour at the entrance to the woodland beside Mid Argyll Hospital.

Guided by Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise development worker Sally Wilkin, the young volunteers started painting colourful images in the form of ’tiles’ – similar to a mobile phone screen – to announce Blarbuie to everyone coming and going at the hospital.

These tiles were designed by P7 pupils from Lochgilphead Primary School, who visited the woodland last October to gather inspiration. Working with art teacher Tamsyn Taylor, they produced some fantastic ideas, all based on the wildlife and activities to be found at Blarbuie woodland.

Once the outlines of these tiles were transferred to a white-painted wall at the hospital, it was time for the MAYDS to get to work. A few wet weekends delayed things, but as Saturday February 23 dawned dry, the paintbrushes were out.

Unfortunately, by mid morning the heavens opened and, with the paint barely dry, their hard work was left a little washed out.

Sally, who was there to help the budding Picassos, said: ‘It was a shame, the young people worked really hard, though the rain hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm. They will be back, hopefully this Saturday, weather permitting.’

The project has received funding from Community Woodland Association to replace an earlier mural which had become worn over the years. The purpose is to let people know the woodland is there, and where they can access this fantastic community space.

Caption

The team retreated as the rain fell – some paint sadly running down the white wall. But they’ll be back. 06_a09Blarbuie_MAYDS_mural017