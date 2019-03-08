Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 10

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Speak up

There will be no room to complain if you don’t speak up and give your opinions on how you see the front green looking.

Clearly there will be a range of ideas, and it will be impossible to accommodate them all, but there will be no chance of seeing your vision realised if you don’t speak to the design team.

As ever, money for the project is limited and much of the cash will have to go on basics, such as improving drainage, but we join with councillors in encouraging our readers to drop in and see the initial designs on Colchester Square between 11am and 4pm tomorrow, Saturday March 9.

Missing lynx

Bringing back native species we humans killed off is a nice idea, in theory. But Lynx are not furry herbivores like beavers.

Reintroduced sea eagles are already killing lambs, so to introduce another level of stress to farmers as part of a pet project seems heartless and…well, pointless.

The project is far from getting off the ground and, for the sake of hard-pressed Argyll livestock farmers, let’s hope it stays that way.