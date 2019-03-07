The Easy Club puts on a jammin’ show

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Since being formed three years ago, the Easy Club has staged shows with a wide diversity of music, but its show at Lochgilphead Resource Centre on February 20 was particularly diverse.

The Easy Club players opened the evening with a mix of Scottish and pop, followed by Thomas performing his own rap to an original and uplifting techno soundtrack. Then there was Scottish dance music from Dalriada Ceilidh Band and a young new band from the J.A.M. Project based at Mid Argyll Youth Development Services.

The evening ended with more Easy Club songs including an audience sing-along and a mass percussion session, finishing with the J.A.M. Project’s Easy Peelers. With many members of J.A.M., Resource Centre folk and other regular participants, this was one of the Easy Club’s best turnouts to date.

Hugh Fife, Easy Club committee member, said: ‘The broad cultural mix and the success of the evening owed a lot to a lot of people including Neil who co-ordinates the J.A.M. Project, Thomas and his supporting technicians, Easy friends and family who helped run the door and prizes and provided refreshments and centre staff who helped set up, photograph and sing.

‘We are already looking forward to our next show in a few weeks. There will be workshops between now and then and in the summer we will finish our recording project showcasing our own compositions.’