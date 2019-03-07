Jenny Wright kiltwalks for MAPB

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mum Jenny Wright is doing the Kiltwalk to raise funds for Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Jenny is registered to do the The Mighty Stride – 23 miles through Glasgow – on Sunday April 28.

Jenny said: ‘Mid Argyll Pipe Band has to raise a lot of money each year to function and I wanted to show my support. Our son, Thom Catterwell, plays bagpipes in the band and gets a lot out of being in a competitive team that is part of the local community.

‘By ensuring playing members of the band, many of whom are still at school, do not have to provide their own uniform or pay to play, the pipe band remains an inclusive organisation that will keep traditional music alive and at the heart of Mid Argyll.’

At the moment Jenny is more than half way to her target. If you would like to donate visit glasgowkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com