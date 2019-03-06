Loch Fyne Oysters recognised by VisitScotland

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Loch Fyne Oysters is celebrating after winning accreditation in VisitScotland’s new quality assurance scheme.

Restaurants awarded ‘Taste Our Best’ accreditation must offer quality ingredients of Scottish provenance, fresh seasonal produce, local food, low food miles, information on where the food has come from and friendly staff who know about the origins of the food. At least 40 per cent of the menu must feature Scottish produce.

Visitors currently spend around £800 million a year on food and drink in Scotland. Sixty six per cent of visitors say food is important when choosing a holiday destination and 21 per cent of a typical holiday budget is spent on food. Forty nine per cent of visitors plan to try local food, according to figures from VisitScotland.

David Adams McGilp, VisitScotland regional director, said: ‘Loch Fyne Oyster Bar and Restaurant has long been considered a pioneer of the Scottish food and drink story and I’m delighted it has received our Taste Our Best accreditation. As well as enjoying the restaurant’s beautiful location, visitors can expect quality, locally-sourced food and drink.

‘VisitScotland’s Taste Our Best is open to any business with a food and drink offering. With research indicating three out of four visitors to Scotland believe eating local cuisine will enhance their visit, Taste Our Best is a recipe for success. It is an extremely worthwhile award to work toward as it really boosts business.’

PIC:

Loch Fyne Oyster Bar and Restaurant sous chef James Foster, commis chef Karol Folwarczny and head chef Calum Hall. no_a09LochFyneChefs01