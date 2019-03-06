Free microchipping offered to Lochgilphead dogs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Fyne Homes, in partnership with the Dogs Trust, is offering free microchipping to promote responsible dog ownership.

A change to the law means failure to have a dog chipped could result in a £500 fine.

There will also be free health checks, advice and information leaflets at the free, drop-in event in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on Thursday March 7 from 10.30pm to 1.30pm.

As well as the Lochgilphead session, events will be held in Campbeltown, Dunoon and Rothesay.

Proving popular in the past, 158 dogs were examined by a qualified veterinary nurse and 68 were microchipped at previous events.

Craig Baxter, Fyne Homes tenant participation officer, said: ‘Although Fyne Homes arranges the events, they are open to the whole community.

‘The response in the past has been fantastic and the Dogs Trust team has been delighted with the turnout.’