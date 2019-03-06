Coatbridge man spared driving ban

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A plumbing and heating engineer whose potential driving ban may have caused two job losses was spared at Campbeltown JP court.

Andrew Gallogly, 33, of 240 Kirkshaws Road, Coatbridge, had previously pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on April 2, near Stonefield Castle, Tarbert.

As Gallogly already had six points on his licence and with a further six would have been banned from driving under the totting up procedure, an exceptional hardship proof was heard on Monday, after many delays.

Procurator Fiscal depute, Eoin McGinty, told the court Gallogly had been working in Lochgoilhead and while driving away ran out of diesel.

The fuel station at Lochgilphead was closed and in desperation Gallogly phoned 999. When the police arrived they found Gallogly did not have valid insurance.

At the hearing Gallogly told the court he had set up in business after working for British Gas. He employs two others and he said they may lose their jobs if he could not drive and the firm failed.

Gallogly also told the court his elderly grandfather, James Gallogly, and his wife, who both suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease rely on him for transport to hospital appointments.

Gallogly’s solicitor, Stephen MacSporran, said the charge had been a real wake-up call for his client.

JP Margaret McDowall said that having listened to the evidence she was minded to allow the plea to save the two employees’ jobs.

Mrs McDowall fined Gallogly £500, because of the waste of the court’s time and added six points to his licence. She said: ‘You have nowhere else to go or you will be disqualified.’

As Gallogly left the dock he said: ‘Thank you very much madam.’