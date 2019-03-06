Argyll and Bute organisations could receive Calor grants

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute community projects could receive grants of up to £5,000 from home energy provider Calor.

The Calor Rural Community Fund, now in its third year, aims to reward projects with amounts ranging from £1,000 to £5,000.

This year’s scheme is bigger and better than before, with Calor giving away 21 grants totalling £70,000. The amount of £5,000 donations has also been doubled from last year – with a total of 10 up for grabs.

Rural communities off the mains gas grid can submit their projects for funding, with previous winners including playground and village hall refurbishments, instruments for music banks and equipment for sports clubs.

Last year’s fund saw two winners from Argyll and Bute, with Lochgilphead’s Dochas Centre and Toppers Junior Sailing Club in Tarbert both receiving sizeable grants.

Now Calor is encouraging anyone who thinks their project may be eligible to apply for this year’s fund.

The projects that receive the most public votes will be shortlisted and then reviewed by a panel of judges, who will select the final 21 winners.

Partnering with Crowdfunder for 2019, Calor also is pledging £2,000 worth of match funding to approved entries that use the fund-raising platform to raise donations for their community project.

Jason Nuttall, Head of Funding for Crowdfunder, said: ‘We’re really excited to be partnering with the Calor Rural Community Fund. The match funding will give so many projects that extra boost toward meeting their goals. It is great to be part of a scheme that is making such a difference to so many rural communities across the UK.’

This year’s Calor Rural Community Fund will be open for applications from Tuesday March 5 to Monday April 29. Visit calor.co.uk/communityfund for more information.