Patsy Dyer tells foliage folk tales
Kilmartin Museum’s head gardener Patsy Dyer cast a spell on an unwitting audience on Thursday February 21 as she told magical folk tales that whisked listeners off to another world.
Angelica, stinging nettles and rue all featured in Patsy’s tales of giants and kings, curses and merchants, promises and betrayal all held together with plants found in Kilmartin’s garden.
With a raffle, nibbles and interesting foliage to inspect, it was a enthralling telling, sure to ignite a few magical dreams that night.
The evening was held by Kilmartin Museum in Lochgilphead Library to raise money for Kilmartin Redevelopment Project which will create an extension to Kilmartin Museum that will allow Kilmartin to display their many archaeological finds.