Inveraray resident wanted to join grant-making panel

A vacancy has arisen for people living in and around Inveraray to serve on the panel which makes grant awards from the An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund.

The fund supports charitable activity that benefit residents of Inveraray, Dalavich, Eredine and Furnace.

This locally-appointed panel meets once a year to make decisions on awards.

This is a real opportunity to help ensure the fund continues to be spent on projects that provide real benefit to the local community and to learn new skills.

To be considered for the role, download a nomination form, available at foundationscotland.org.uk/communities/funds/an-suidhe-fund-news/ and return your completed form to Foundation Scotland by 5pm on Friday March 15.

Nominees must be aged 18 or over and on the electoral register.

In the event of more nominations being received than required by the closing date, a selection process will be run.

For more information contact Tom Black, email tom@foundationscotland.org.uk or call 0131 524 0300