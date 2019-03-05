ACHA holds conference in Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) held its annual Tenants and Members Conference in Inveraray.

The conference on February 21 focused on three key themes; getting involved, planning services for the future and rents and value for money. Other sessions focused on future ideas and priorities.

Input from tenants and members will be incorporated into the association’s strategic planning days.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA chief executive, said: ‘This year’s conference gives our tenants and members an opportunity to input into the association’s priorities.

‘At last year’s conference, tenants and members told us we needed to increase external investment and add to communication tools. As a result, ACHA’s board has committed an additional £1.5million to estate management capital initiatives from April and we will be launching an association Facebook page to add to our communication strategy.’

The conference also involved question and answer sessions and information stalls on energy efficiency, fire safety and welfare rights were available between sessions.