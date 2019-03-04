One way to keep Tarbert flowing
Tarbert is about to get a new, improved sewer serving the village.
Roads, however, will have to be dug up to replace existing underground pipes. Traffic between the Kintyre peninsula and the rest of Argyll must be kept flowing, so this creates food for thought for Scottish Water engineers.
One alternative which bypasses Tarbert – the ‘glen’ road between Barmore and the Tarbert Golf Club – is single track and probably unsuitable to take two-way traffic diverted from the A83 trunk road.
Our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas this week muses on possible solutions to this dilemma.