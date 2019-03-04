Change of venue for lynx reintroduction drop-in

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The group behind plans to bring back an extinct species of cat to Argyll will present its proposals in Inveraray – in a change of venue to that announced last month.

The Lynx UK Trust has its eye on a potential release site in Kintyre for the Eurasian lynx, a medium-sized cat, with other possible sites being the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in the Trossachs and Glen Feshie, next to the Cairngorms National Park.

The trust plans to hold a series of public consultation events and a Tarbert meeting had been announced, but the venue for the Argyll event will now be Inveraray.

On its Facebook page the Lynx UK Trust said: ‘We are very excited to announce the start of our upcoming Scottish public consultation events.

‘This is a very important phase of our plans for a trial release of lynx across Scotland at three linked sites. These events will take the form of drop-in sessions where we are available to explain our plans and answer any questions.’

The prospect of the creatures’ re-introduction has not been welcomed by farmers, amid concerns that the cats could attack livestock.

The National Farmers’ Union of Scotland encouraged farmers, crofters and land managers to attend the Inveraray public meeting to hear more about the plans and present their views on the trust’s proposals.

The public drop-in consultation is scheduled for Tuesday March 5 from 2pm to 4pm in Inveraray Parish Church Hall.