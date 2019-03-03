Start delayed, but traffic will flow during Tarbert sewer project

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An answer appears to have been found to the problem of keeping traffic moving during a planned upgrade of Tarbert’s sewer system.

The £3 million Scottish Water project to install large diameter pipes along Barmore Road, Harbour Street and School Road will impact traffic using the A83 trunk road as well as vehicles in the village.

Originally set to begin early this year, the water firm this week confirmed work will not start until January 2020.

A spokesperson said: ‘Following site investigations in autumn 2018, Scottish Water is progressing with the detailed design phase of a project to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Tarbert.

‘Following discussions with Argyll and Bute roads department and BEAR Scotland, we have been able to minimise the impact of our work on traffic on Barmore Road.

‘It was initially thought a lengthy road closure would be required to build the new sewer at this location, however, we have managed to avoid this. Barmore Road will be closed for short periods as and when required.’

Details on specific road traffic management arrangements will be issued well in advance, Scottish Water confirmed.

The Scottish Water spokesperson continued: ‘Work is planned to begin in January 2020. At this stage it is not possible to give a completion date but we will continue to keep the local community up to date with our plans.

‘We also plan to carry out this work in the autumn when fewer vehicles use the road. We will meet with the community well in advance of the work starting to discuss any impact on the local area and will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.’