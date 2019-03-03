No council action over censured depute leader

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

No further action will be taken by Argyll and Bute Council against Councillor Gary Mulvaney after he was sanctioned by the Standards Commission for Scotland.

The council depute leader was censured for contravening two elements of the code of conduct for councillors, but received support from fellow council members.

Councillor Mulvaney was the subject of a Standards Commission hearing last month after new parking restrictions were introduced near a sheltered housing development run by Dunbritton Housing Association in Cardross.

The hearing found that Mr Mulvaney – a member of Dunbritton’s board – failed to declare an interest when the parking limits issue was discussed by the council’s Helensburgh and Lomond area committee in December 2017.

The panel censured Mr Mulvaney while noting his long service to public life as a councillor, and were satisfied he had made no personal gain.

The panel also expressed a view, however, that he should have ‘erred on the side of caution in order to ensure full transparency’.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council on February 21 Councillor Donald voiced his opinion that Councillor Mulvaney should, in the best interests of Argyll and Bute Council, consider his position.

But Councillor Ellen Morton disagreed, saying: ‘I am astonished at these remarks. The Standards Commission has imposed the minimum sanction that they could under legislation. They have made it clear it was a finely balanced judgement.’

Council leader Aileen Morton said: ‘There is a lesson to be learned here but the suggestion he should apologise is ridiculous.’

Councillors decided no further action be taken.