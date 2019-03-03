Mid Argyll rugby youngsters lead Oban to victory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Young Mid Argyll rugby players Drew Buckley, Anya Gritten and Amber Russell took part in the Glasgow Warriors championship with their Oban U15 Girls team mates on Wednesday February 20.

The girls won all four of their games, scoring a remarkable 27 tries and conceding only two.

They also played in the first round of the Scottish Cup in Oban against East Kilbride on Sunday February 24, progressing to the next round after an impressive 73-31 points victory. This was an excellent team performance.

On Sunday, Mid Argyll player Jamie Blair played his first game for Oban U16s. Oban were beaten by a strong Cartha QP team 36-17 points in a tough, entertaining game. Jamie made a strong debut at outside centre and looked comfortable in the team.

On Saturday February 23, Mid Argyll boys James Campbell and Murray MacDonald travelled to Oban to play their first game for the Oban Lorne S1 team. Oban lost the game 31-24 but good performances from the Mid Argyll boys saw Murray score two tries and James kick three conversions.